Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.
Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
Well played, Pat. Well played.
It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- At Least 9 Injured In Denver Mass Shooting Following Nuggets’ NBA Finals Win
- Actress Denée Benton Dubs Ron DeSantis “Grand Wizard” At Tony Awards
- Jordan Neely Killing: Daniel Penny Says He’s Not Racist Because He Was Helped By POC On NYC Subway
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]
-
Beyoncé’s Latest ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Looks Have The Internet Buzzing
-
Joseline Hernandez Went Full Muy Thai On Big Lex After Mayweather-Gotti Fight