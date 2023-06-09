Jazmine Sullivan Will Headline The Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival returns for its annual celebration on June 19. The event is brought to the community by Still Rising Co. and Amazon Music’s Rotation. Even more exciting news for fans, Grammy award-winning R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is this year’s headliner. Read more details about the event inside.

The free annual event will take place in South Los Angeles’ historic Leimert Park Village for its fifth consecutive year. The festival is presented by Still Rising and Elevate Culture in collaboration with Amazon Music. Sullivan will headline at this year’s edition of the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival with additional artists to be announced soon.

The performances will also be livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. For its second year, Rotation, the hip-hop/R&B brand from Amazon Music, is excited to support Still Rising’s mission through the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival of honoring South Los Angeles’ Black community through art, music, food, and education. It aims (which is Amazon Music’s Hip Hop and R&B brand) will help Still Rising Co. curate the festival as part of “Credit The Culture,” which is a focused celebration of Black culture and artistry from Amazon Music.

“Leimert Park is the only place to be in Los Angeles on Juneteenth,” Head of Hip Hop and R&B for Amazon Music, Tim Hinshaw, said in a statement. “We are honored to be back here celebrating Black culture with the music, art, fashion, and food we all love. We strive to always create first-class experiences for the community, and we believe this year will be one you don’t want to miss.”

As part of “50 & Forever,” the tribute of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary from Rotation, Amazon Music will also bring attendees closer to their favorite hip-hop artists through interactive photo moments and a consumer-facing photo gallery titled “From The Westside with Love.” “Straight Out of L.A.” This gallery will act as a love letter to hip-hop legends, showcasing artwork and photography by local creatives.

The event’s main stage will also feature an LA screening of Generational Queens, the first in an ongoing series of short films that will be released throughout the year from Amazon Music. Directed by Fenn O’Meally and featuring a Black, all-female cast, the film is centered around the first lady of hip-hop, Queen Latifah, and her groundbreaking, respect-demanding feminist anthem “U.N.I.T.Y.”—which turns 30 this year.

“We are honored to host the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival again in the legendary and world-famous Leimert Park Village,” Still Rising Corp. CEO and lifelong resident Alfred “DJ Qwess Coast” Torregano shared. “Still Rising Corp. invites everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of freedom and resilience.”

In 2020, a few dedicated creatives came together as Still Rising Corp. to put on the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival. True to the essence and legacy of Leimert Park, this event continues to commemorate and celebrate Black freedom by honoring the ancestors and the community through art, music, food, and education and has continued to be a cornerstone of the community.

