Meteorologist in our area are declaring Wednesday an alert day due to poor air quality.
The Baltimore region should expect Hazy and smoky weather throughout the day.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Air pollution along with the smoke has triggered a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore City Metro, and Annapolis region.
Individuals who suffer from heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens are urged to take steps to reduce air pollution exposure including avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, shortening time outdoors, or staying inside.
Additionally, those outside of at risk groups are also encouraged to stay inside until air quality improves.
If you must be outside for a long period of time, it’s recommended that you wear a KN95 mask.
You can keep track of the air quality in real-time by clicking here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Free Breakast and Lunch For Students During The Summer In Baltimore County
Gervonta Tank Davis To Serve Remainder Of Sentence In Baltimore Jail After Violating House Arrest
Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Baltimore’s Safe Passage Initiative, Aimed To Help Improve Student Safety
The post Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.
Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Baltimore Region was originally published on 92q.com
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé’s Latest ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Looks Have The Internet Buzzing
-
The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon