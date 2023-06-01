While the noise around Megan Thee Stallion is loud, she’s busy healing.

The Houston Hottie has been dealing with repercussions of Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting her in the foot back in 2020. And the Twitter streets are consumed with her possible breakup with Pardison Fontaine.

Megan, however, is taking it all in stride, and instead of a hot girl summer, it appears she’ll be having a healing girl summer.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Megan is ready to move forward, and she knows fans are anxiously waiting for new music –perhaps a summer anthem– but she’s busy taking a deep breath and spending more time relaxing.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing,” she revealed.

In the interview, she explains that she’s spending her off days with several self-care methods like staying in shape, getting in some quality time with her dogs and delving into the hottest shows to drop on a streaming service. She understands the mental toughness needed to survive in the biz, so recuperating is essential.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she says. “Life is all about balance.”

Despite a much-needed break from the grueling music business, Meg’s got other ventures to keep her busy, like her sponsorship with Coach, a partnership with Nike, a global ambassadorship with Revlon, and her mental health initiative assisting the Black and LGBTQIA+ community, Bad B-tches Have Bad Days Too.

Meg could also be spending some of that free time with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, who she was spotted getting close to while attending his teammate Lautaro Martinez’s recent wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She’s Not Releasing New Music Until She’s “In A Better Place” was originally published on cassiuslife.com