Pardison Fontaine Recites Heartfelt Poem About A “Beautiful Women” Amid Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Rumors

Pardison Fontaine may be taking the split from Megan Thee Stallion worse than Twitter is.

Twitter spotted Meg at a wedding with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku amid rumors that her relationship with Pardison Fontaine is over. Neither party has confirmed the hearsay, but both have removed photos of each other from social media signaling that it may be true.

While Meg seemingly has no problem going public with another man–at a wedding no less–Fontaine is taking things a bit differently. Earlier this month, the rapper hit up an open mic to recite a poem that appears to be dedicated to Meg.

Before Fontaine even launched into the poem, he shouted out all the beautiful women in the audience but added that his poem is about “another beautiful woman that I know.”

“You’re a survivor, but not a victim,” the poem begins, which could allude to Meg being a survivor after the Tory Lanez shooting in 2020.

It began after an argument when Lanez and Meg were leaving a house party and ended with gun violence. Lanez was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence as he faces up to 22 years in prison.

The rest of the poem is similar to much of Fontaine’s music, where he champions women releasing negativity and finding what makes them happy.

“Somewhere in between. God forgive ‘em, and I gotta get ‘em. That’s why you don’t never let these bitches get you out your rhythm. You treat these n-ggas like they buy one get one. You out here working keep your mind off hurting. Your to-do list is buying candles, shop for curtains,” the poem begins. “Find your purpose. You in your bag not just Birkins. You know your happiness cannot be purchased. It’s deeply rooted and not just surface. Your dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous. If you need me girl I’m at your service.”

Pardi shared footage of him reading the poem on Instagram in a moody black-and-white clip.

You can listen to the rest of the poem above, and see how Twitter’s reacting to Megan Thee Stallion allegedly moving on below.

