Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams has been living her best life since she announced her retirement in 2022. The tennis icon, also dubbed the greatest athlete of all time, is pregnant with her second child, but depending on your eyes, you might not be able to tell.

In an Instagram carousel, Williams stood tall and modelesque in a black, strapless gown. From the looks of the first image, you’d never suspect she is pregnant. But when you slide to the second picture, you can see her growing baby bump.

“CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation,” Williams captioned the post.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian joked, “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It’s everywhere ”

Her bestie Lala Anthony commented, “U look gorgeous Rena .”

Gorgeous, indeed!

The 41-year-old athlete has always been confident, but she showed that it isn’t as easy for her, especially now that she’s pregnant.

In an Instagram post, the star posted a mirror selfie of herself in a floral top and a cream skirt. “Being confident is not always easy. Not even for me! Especially taking pics and being pregnant! Sometimes people close to you will try to take your joy- but it’s important to remember who you are and never be afraid to shine. #wordsofwisdom,” she wrote.

The post was candid, honest, and appreciated by other women with similar feelings. Pregnancy is a magical experience that changes everything about yourself from the inside out. Keeping your ears closed to the haters while you house your growing human is essential for your mental health. Keep your head up, Serena. You look gorgeous!

DON’T MISS…

ESPN To Highlight Serena Williams’ Career With A Multi-Part Series, ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams Tells Olympia She’s Going To Be A Big Sis, And Her Reaction Is Heart-Warming

Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com