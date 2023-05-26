Civil Rights Activist Willie Mukasa Ricks & History Professor Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

‘
Civil Rights Activist Willie Mukasa Ricks kicks off our Black Liberation weekend on Thursday morning. Brother Mukasa is credited with coining the term Black Power. Brother Mukasa was also the co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, SNCC. Before we hear from Brother Mukasa, History Professor Dr. Walter Williams will take over our classroom. Dr. Williams will explain how Ethiopia became a Christian Nation & the role of the Falasha Jews, Ras Makonnen & more.
