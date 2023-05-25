Pour Up: Steph Curry Introduces Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon Whiskey

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, Stephen Curry found himself heading home earlier than he’d like. But no worries, he’s got another gig to keep him busy.

The sharpshooter’s latest venture falls into the spirits category with his Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The adult beverage is distilled by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, KY., in collaboration with Curry’s SC30 Inc., an expansion of all this Curry outside of the hardwood.

The bourbon is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills before it’s aged for at least five years in white oak barrels. A bottle boasts 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted, with notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean and caramel for added flavor and layering.

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition. I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky straight bourbon,” Curry said in a statement. “This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

Getting into the spirits game is just Curry’s latest venture he can add to his growing portfolio. It all began with his Under Armour partnership that catapulted after he left Nike. In March, he signed what has the potential to be a lifetime deal in the form of an eight-figure contract extension. He was also named the president of Curry brand, as he pushes for the sub-brand’s growth even after his eventual retirement.

“We started with the signature business, and with the opportunity to deepen the partnership, with an expectation of it going past my playing days and the added investment in the great things that we both bring to the table, it’s an exciting time to strengthen that partnership,” said Curry.

Gentleman’s Cut will hit shelves nationally later this month with a retail price of $80.

Learn more about the new bourbon offering on the Gentleman’s Cut website.

