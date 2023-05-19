LeBron James may be still playing to get his fifth NBA championship with his current Los Angeles Lakers team, but it’s his humble beginnings in Ohio that have his fans in the Midwest excited!
Shooting Stars is an upcoming film from Peacock that details the childhood friends and relationships that helped propel LeBron James into a superstar NBA career. It debuts on June 2.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Starring Marquis “Mookie” Cook, Wood Harris, and Caleb McLaughlin, Shooting Stars tells the story of how LeBron and his teammates made their high school basketball team the number 1 team in the U.S.!
To check out the website for Bron’s brand new movie [click here].
Watch the trailer below!
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Huggy Lowdown: LeBron is LeGone
- Lebron James Breaks Down Game Sequence With Amazing Recall In Postgame Interview
- Huggy Lowdown: Do You Like Your Jersey Burnt Or Folded?
Watch the Brand New Trailer to LeBron’s ‘Shooting Stars’ Movie was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance
-
Ample Tax Cuts For Business, Wealthy In New GOP Tax Accord
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed