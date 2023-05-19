Tyrese Talks Dropping ‘Come Out Fighting’ & ‘Fast & Furious 10’ On The Same Day

Russ Parr talks with actor, singer, & entrepreneur Tyrese this morning on the Russ Parr Morning Show. The LA actor talks about his upcoming films ‘Come Out Fighting’ & ‘Fast & Furious 10’ & they plan on releasing the same day.

Tyrese also tells Russ a story around a conversation with his mentor, Will Smith, “Many moons ago I was in the set with my mentor Will Smith Sevene pounds shadowing him. I was asking him man what does it feel like to be making this type of money and have this type of pressure? He said these words to me and I was thinking where is he coming from? You are dangerous Tyrese, you know what makes you dangerous? Not many people can do a film like training day and iRobot and release them in the same year. But you (Tyrese) can do both and pull it off.”

Following that was an emotional moment between Russ Parr & Tyrese where they gave each other their flowers, “Us as black men we may feel things about each other. We will talk about you but will never talk to you. What you just experienced is two black men throughout the years doing whatever we could to help each other”

Listen to the full conversation with Russ and Tyrese below!