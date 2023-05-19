Major League Soccer & October’s Very Own Launch Capsule Collection With Mr. Cartoon

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Major League Soccer, the leading soccer league in North America, and October’s Very Own partnered with one of the greatest living street artists in the game for a new collection. MLS and OVO joined forces with the legendary Mr. Cartoon for a new drop featuring three Major League Soccer squads.

Major League Soccer represents 26 teams in the United States and three teams from Canada and is currently in its 29th year in existence. While soccer isn’t as large a sport in North America as it is globally, MLS has made great strides in providing great sports competitions and entertainment for its fans.

OVO, founded by Drake, has been part of the fashion wave for years and the decision to work with Mr. Cartoon resulted in a limited-edition run of pieces that went on sale today (May 19) online. The collection will prominently feature three MLS teams, Toronto FC, LAFC, and New York City FC.

Mr. Cartoon has enjoyed a long career stemming from his early beginnings as a graffiti artist in Los Angeles before larger projects and his extensive tattoo work. Today, Cartoon’s work graces not only murals and fashion collaborations but also album covers.

The collection will feature an array of hoodies, sweat shorts, and t-shirts.

You can find the collection here at octobersveryown.com. Toronto FC fans will be able to cop their collection at shop.realsports.ca and at BMO Field beginning Saturday, May 27

Photo: MLS/OVO

