Lena Byrd Miles Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of May 20, 2023)

Lena Byrd Miles’ latest single “WOW (Walk On Water)” remains in the #1 position at Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week. This is also the song’s 28th week on the chart. “WOW (Walk On Water)” was written by Lena Byrd Miles, Warryn Campbell and Eric Dawkins and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.

“Walk On Water, is to step out of your own way; letting fears, pride, excuses, and lies we tell ourselves bagged up in that “stinking thinking” space go and choosing to step into BIG faith mode,” shares Lena. “It is walking by faith, letting the Lord lead, while doing what’s necessary to carry out your purpose and accomplishing all God ordained for you to do,” she adds.

“W.O.W. (Walk On Water)” is available on all streaming platforms now via the My Block Inc./SRG-ILS Group label imprint.

One of the most sought-after vocalists in contemporary gospel, Lena’s soulful and extraordinary vocal prowess has caught the attention of musicians and artists alike. Her gift has opened many doors. She has shared the stage with such luminaries as Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Deitrick Haddon, Dorinda, John P. Kee, Doobie Powell, the late Thomas “TC” Clay, and more. And she was privileged to sing with the legendary Edwin Hawkins as part of the New Edwin Hawkins Singers-where it all began.

More than an artist, Lena is a wife, daughter, sister, friend, and licensed hairstylist with a unique ability to connect with people. Her innate comedic prowess and infectious laugh draw you in, but her compassion for mankind will cause you to appreciate her heart. Lena’s going to be with us this year for our 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

Billboard Gospel Air Play ChartWeek of May 20, 2023 1. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles 2. Better Benediction P.J. Morton 3. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones 4. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard 5. I Still Have You Smokie Norful 6. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr. 7. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr. 8. Daily Bread Otis Kemp 9. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar 10. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music 11. Goodness of God CeCe Winans 12. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell 13. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton 14. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis 15. Closet Half Mile Home 16. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson 17. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes 18. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark 19. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork 20. Anything But Fail The Group Fire * 29. All Things Kirk Franklin (greatest gainer this week)

