Things took a violent turn at a popular Southwest venue Thursday night (May 18): According to reports, a woman was kicked out of Swagger nightclub only to return with a weapon, which she later fired, striking a female bystander in the chest.
RELATED: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare
Why security escorted the shooter, described as a woman believed to be in her 30s, out of the venue is unclear. But what authorities are saying is that she came back to the club around closing time and fired twice in the air and as many as six times through the club’s glass windows.
Fortunately, the victim is expected to live and was listed as being in stable condition.
The alleged shooter was apprehended by an officer who was in the area working an extra job. According to Click2Houston, the officer observed the woman traveling down Main Street in a truck, then into a parking lot, where he was able to apprehend her when she abandoned her vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
She remains in custody with charges pending.
Clubgoer Shot In Chest After Woman Fires Gun Into Houston Nightclub was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance
-
Ample Tax Cuts For Business, Wealthy In New GOP Tax Accord
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed