Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA

Rihanna is absolutely killing it at motherhood!

Today, the Bajan beauty took to Instagram to break the Internet with a series of throwback photos from her pregnancy with baby RZA, and we’re swooning!

The pregnant singer and mother to the adorable 1-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers reflected on her first pregnancy by sharing a glimpse of her glamorous outdoor maternity shoot. The multi photo post showed off the 35-year-old billionaire as she showed off her best assets and was dressed in nothing but a gold, two-piece string bikini. The beauty appeared to be topless as she posed in front of the ocean as beautiful palm trees decorated the scene.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022#tobecontinued,” the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur captioned the jaw dropping photo set.

The proud mama recently celebrated her first born’s very first birthday alongside her 34 year old boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The rapper took to Instagram to share a carousel full of sweet and intimate family photos from the duo’s personal collection. The photos of their son were first shared by the proud dad who kicked off the multi photo post with a cute picture of baby RZA while he crawled on a blanket next to his stunning mama as she kissed her on the cheek.

We’re loving pregnant Rih Rih!

