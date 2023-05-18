Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She’s Back With Tristan Thompson After Kim Spotted Courtside At His Lakers Game

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian may have been courtside for Los Angeles Lakers’ Tristan Thompson’s recent game, but that may be as for as the reconciliation is going.

One fan saw Kim at the Lakers game and wondered if that meant Thompson had rekindled his relationship with Khloé. So, they posed the question to an Instagram Kardashian fan page who floated the idea that they were back together.

“Allegedly he’s back with Koko so maybe she’s soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn’t give Koko a hard time,” the page responded.

However, Khloé hopped in the comments to dispel the rumor of the reconnection and tell fans she’s tired of them forcing the dead relationship.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Kardashian wrote. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.”

Despite Kim and her daughter North — who held a sign with Tristan’s name on it– attending the game, Khloé says it’s nothing more than family being there for family.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” she added. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

The difficult time Khloé’s likely referring to is the death of Thompson’s mother, Andrea, who died in January after a sudden heart attack.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home,” he wrote in honor of his mother on Instagram back in February.

