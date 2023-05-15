Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige ended the second iteration of her annual Strength of a Woman Festival in style and we’re swooning over her sexy ensemble.

To close out the weekend, the Queen of R&B took her look to the next level when she donned an all leather look from Schiaparelli. The sexy ensemble featured a cut out leather body suit which she paired with a long, leather trench coat and matching leather gloves. She accessorized the look with matching black leather over the knee boots and wore gold accessories to compliment the look. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in a straight bob which was parted over to one side of her stunning face.

The beauty also shared the look on her Instagram page for her 6 million IG followers.

Check it out below.

Mary’s Strength of a Woman festival was held over the weekend in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena alongside celebrities like Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Muni Long, and more. “I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” Mary said of the annual event in a recent interview. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.” DON’T MISS… Mary J. Blige Honors Sisterhood With Her First-Ever Strength Of A Woman Festival Mary J. Blige Wears A Number Of Chic Ensembles For Her Strength of a Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com