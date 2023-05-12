Jadakiss Joins Colby Colb on the Backstory Podcast

Rapper and entrepreneur Jadakiss shares his Backstory from early days of the Lox, the Bad Boy run, their historic forced release from record contract and his new coffee venture.
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
