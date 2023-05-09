Chicago activist Chairman Fred Hampton checks into our classroom to discuss if the New Mayor and Police Chief in his city can stem the spiraling street violence. Before we hear from the Chairman, Holistic Doctor Stephen Tates will offer Naturopathic solutions to health issues. Before Dr. Tates, Maryland State Senator Jill Carter will talk about the problems in the Baltimore City Jail system. Activist Dyrell Muhammad will begin by previewing The Annual Returning Citizens Day.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- A Society Is Judged On How They Treat It’s Most Vulnerable | The Amanda Seales Show
- 10 Times Candace Owens Flexed Her Anti-Black Muscles
- Donald Trump Found Liable In Sexual Assault Case Civil Suit of E. Jean Carroll
- Why Are More Hispanics Subscribing To The Far-Right White Nationalist Agenda?
- Alexandria, Virginia To Begin Process of Renaming Streets Honoring Confederate Leaders
Chairman Fred Hampton, Dr. Stephen Tates, Senator Jill Carter & Activist Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
'Snowfall' Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Cher Has Cut Off Her Younger Boyfriend AE
-
RIP John Singleton: Remembering a Legend