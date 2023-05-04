‘Black HIV in the South’ Podcast Earns Two Communicator Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The ‘Black HIV in the South’ podcast by the Urban One Podcast Network and iOne Digital won two Communicator Awards of Excellence for the ‘Features-Limited Series’ and ‘Individual Episodes – Causes & Awareness’ categories. The Communicator Awards, founded three decades ago is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals.

“The submissions for the 29th season of The Communicator Awards’ were some of the most diverse and powerful yet”, said AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni. “I am truly blown away by the quality of the work. I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend deep and sincere thanks to our jurors, who gave so much time and care in the face of this massive undertaking.”

Black HIV in the South: How Did We Get Here?, is a four-part series that chronicles the history, impact and current state of the HIV/AIDS epidemic within the Black community in the southern United States. Each episode features interviews and personal stories from leading experts and community members directly impacted by HIV/AIDS. Hosts Anna DeShawn and Duane Cramer take us on a journey as they explore the shame, stigma, and solutions.

The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Accenture Song, Superfly, Fast Company, Digitas, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.

Powered by Black stories, the Urban One Podcast Network is a curated slate of premium content across diverse genres, enriched in information, insight, and entertainment. The network is a curated slate of premium content across diverse genres enriched in information, insight, and entertainment. The network launches with more than 10 original shows plus exclusive partnerships with other Black-owned podcasts and networks. From True Crimes and Comedy to Music, Health and Sports, the lineup includes The Undressing Room Podcast presented by Macy’s, Small Doses with Amanda Seales, The Amanda Seales Show, Fatal Attraction, Black Health 365, Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast, I Hate the Homies, Mind Body and Business with Maria More, Mompreneurs, Adult’Hood, Dead End Media, SZN Opener, Back Story with Colby Colb and more. The network, which boasts an average of more than 1.5 million downloads per month at launch, will continuously be adding additional original shows and partnerships.