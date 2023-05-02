6 Celebs Who Wore Black Designers At The 2023 Met Gala

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Designers engaged with the complicated legacy of Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala on Monday evening. The annual costume benefit featured a variety of looks that paid tribute to the designer whose work at Fendi and Chanel and whose personal penchant for stiff ponytails permanently altered the landscape of fashion.

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

The majority of the looks on the stairs of the cultural institution were from expected labels, but a few celebrities opted to wear the work of Black designers to fashion’s biggest night out.

See which celebrities skipped over the usual brands to rock Black designers below.

Lala Anthony got godly in Sergio Hudson.

Lala Anthony made her Met Gala debut wearing Black designer Carly Cushnie in 2014. She returned as a host this year, rocking a clean white number from Sergio Hudson. She paired the look with a nude lip, embellished glasses, bold jewelry, and a crisp white headband. It was the perfect way to make a statement while interviewing attendees at the top of the stairs.

Keke Palmer rocked a tweed gown from the same designer.

The new mom wore Barbie hair and a simple dress with fabric that screamed Chanel! The look was a wonderful tribute to the aesthetic legacy of the evening’s honoree. She complimented Hudson’s talent in the caption of a picture she posted of the look. “Your vision gives me life @sergiohudson,” she wrote. “It was magic being your doll at The Met tonight.”

She doubled down on the support by rocking a colorful minidress from the Target collaborator to one of the after-parties.

Diddy unveiled the return of Sean John with Yung Miami at his side.

The mogul announced that he was wearing a design June Ambrose created for his previously defunct label Sean John. The brand was dormant for ten years before he popped out on the carpet in an oversized cape featuring a landslide of Chanel’s signature rosettes.

Usher sauntered into the party wearing Bianca Saunders.

The “Good Love” singer sported a slightly slouchy suit with a neckline similar to Lagerfeld’s signature look. He accessorized with a pair of the kind of dark shades that Karl was known for wearing and a white pair of Chinchin Swing Leather Loafers.

Lil’ Nas X wore Pat McGrath’s vision and not much else.

The “Old Town Road” singer wore jeweled metallic makeup from the beauty legend and a silver thong.

Alton Mason completed his bridal getup with a pair of boots from Sunni Dixon.

Brides are always a big deal during a fashion show, and the model and actor channeled the end of the runway energy with boots from Dixon commissioned by the Karl Lagerfeld brand.

DON’T MISS:

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Don’t Erase Blackness At The Met Gala Because It Didn’t Show Up How You Thought It Should

6 Celebs Who Wore Black Designers At The 2023 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com