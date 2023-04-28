Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers’ Tour Is Highest Grossing Rap Tour, Ever

You can add another notch to Kendrick Lamar’s already impressive belt. His most recent tour outing is now the highest grossing Rap tour ever.
As spotted on Hype Beast the Compton, California native has set another record within our genre. According to newly released report from the Touring Data website, The Big Steppers Tour is now the most highest earning concert series ever headlined by a rapper. This 73 show run sold 929,056 tickets and generated a whopping 110.9 million dollars. In addition the average price for a ticket throughout all the concert venues was just a bit over $100 dollars. Considering some of his peers are selling shows at $1,000 a seat; K-Dot might have just proved that keeping the price point affordable is the right way to go.
These numbers now top Drake’s Aubrey & The Three Migos, Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen and Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne. This outing was in support of Kendrick Lamar’s fifth solo album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers which was largely hailed as a brilliant effort and marked his last recording under his Top Dawg Entertainment record label contract.
