Chris Rock Spotted Having Drinks With British TV Host Sharon Carpenter Sparking Dating Rumors

Does Chris Rock have a new lady in his life?

Spotted on Page Six, Chris Rock was spotted having drinks with journalist and British TV host Sharon Carpenter in Hollywood.

Per Page Six:

A source tells us they saw the comedian last week getting drinks with British TV host Sharon Carpenter at the swanky Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

“They seemed into each other,” said a spy. “Sharon was laughing nonstop.”

We’re told Rock was joking with patrons at nearby tables.

The celebrity gossip page also reports that The Batman star Robert Pattinson stopped by Rock’s table to say hello. The alleged date wouldn’t be the first time the two have crossed paths.

Carpenter interviewed the comedian for her Telly Award and Webby Award-winning Instagram Live interview series Lets Go Live. During the interview, they touched on topics like him being closer to Kim Kardashian than Kanye West and more.

Carpenter has been in journalism for years, getting her start as an associate producer for WWOR-TV (my9 News) before taking her talents to BET for two separate stints with the network. She also worked at Global Grind, an iOne Digital website, before heading to Revolt TV and the BBC.

Carpenter also appeared on the 2013 VH1 The Gossip Game which she co-created with Mona Scott-Young.

Chris Rock Declares He Is A Single Man

As for Rock, he is coming off his Netflix comedy special Selective Outrage, which was the streaming network’s first-ever live global event.

Dating-wise, he was last linked to actress Lake Bell. According to Page Six, the couple was last seen at a St. Louis Cardinals game in June 2022. They were seen holding hands while hanging out on a yacht in Croatia a month later.

During the March 4 comedy special, Rock told the audience and viewers he was single. “I’m single. I’ve been single for a long time,” he said. “I was married for a long time. I was dating somebody for a while. Now I’m single.”

Before becoming single, he was married to Malaak Compton-Roc for 20 years.

Photo: Variety / Getty

Chris Rock Spotted Having Drinks With British TV Host Sharon Carpenter Sparking Dating Rumors was originally published on cassiuslife.com