podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts

Sadiki Bakari, Ray Fauntroy & Christiana Flowers l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. He’ll hone in on chaptGPT, Transhumanism & AI and Mind Control. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, Civil Rights Activist Brother Ray Fauntroy will examine the life and times of the late Harry Belafonte. Baltimore Homeless Advocate Christiana Flowers will begin the program.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Sadiki Bakari, Ray Fauntroy & Christiana Flowers l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Close