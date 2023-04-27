Sadiki Bakari, Ray Fauntroy & Christiana Flowers l The Carl Nelson Show

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. He’ll hone in on chaptGPT, Transhumanism & AI and Mind Control. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, Civil Rights Activist Brother Ray Fauntroy will examine the life and times of the late Harry Belafonte. Baltimore Homeless Advocate Christiana Flowers will begin the program.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
