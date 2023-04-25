Kid Cudi To Star In Zombie Comedy Film ‘Hell Naw’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Kid Cudi has a knack for making horror films these days as the X actor is now set to be star in a zombie film unlike any other you’ve ever seen.

According to Deadline, the Man On The Moon rapper has been cast to star in a new zombie-comedy film dubbed Hell Naw (kinda close to NOPE there, y’all) which was penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriters Keith & Kenny Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah) and produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Not a bad team if you ask us.

Though the plot is being kept under wraps for the time being, we do know that the film will be set in Paris during Fashion Week when a zombie outbreak takes place and of course hilarity will ensue.

“This movie has been five years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f*ck you up in all the best ways,” said Mescudi. “I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old, The first horror movies I ever saw were Night of the Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time, and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Brothers and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around.”

We not gonna lie, even with the small amount of information we have on this film, we already can’t wait to see Kid Cudi fight off freshly dressed zombies in Paris. We don’t know why, we just do. Won’t be surprised if he kills off a zombified “Kanye West” out there for good measure. Just sayin.’

No word on when the film will go into production or when it’ll hit theaters but best believe we’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters.

Will you be checking for Hell Naw? Let us know in the comments section below.

