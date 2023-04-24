Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Activist, Author, and Professor of Africana studies, Dr. Maulana Karenga will discuss The Ethics and Challenges of Reparations, The Cleopatra Controversy, Wrong House Shootings, Earth Day and Other Issues of Black Life and Struggle. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Black Political Blogger Brandon checks into our classroom to examine the Biden-Trump rematch.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Maulana Karenga & Black Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com