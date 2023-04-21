STREAMED: The Weeknd Reunites With Future For “Double Fantasy,” NBA YoungBoy Warns “Don’t Try This At Home” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd f. Future — “Double Fantasy”

The Weeknd and Future are no strangers to collaboration. After joining forces on “Low Life,” “Six Feet Under,” “Comin Out Strong” and “All I Know,” the guys are back at it with their newest joint, “Double Fantasy.”

Star power lurks behind the boards too. In fact, Mike Dean and Metro Boomin join The Weeknd as producers on this song.

Hollywood plays a role here, too. It turns out, the track is from The Weeknd’s HBO original series, The Idol. Its music video even features scenes from the controversial show, which also stars Lily-Rose Depp.

Shortly before dropping “Double Fantasy,” The Weeknd joined Metro Boomin at Coachella. The guys also recently collaborated on “Creepin” from the producer’s Heroes & Villains LP.

Swizz Beatz — Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 2

Swizz Beatz is celebrating Hip-Hop’s first 50 years with the release of a new compilation project, Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 2.

As expected, Swizzy taps an all-star cast for this project. Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Jay Electronica all lend their voices. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Durk and Fivio Foreign are also among its guests.

Swizz joined Instagram Live to speak on the new album. “When I come outside, I don’t play with it,” he says in the video. “I’m really, really, really from it. I love it. Excuse my passion but it’s not excused!”

As the title confirms, this is the Mass Appeal’s second volume under the Hip-Hop 50 banner. DJ Premier led the charge on Vol. 1, which includes appearances by Nas, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Don’t Try This At Home

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues a prolific run with the release of his newest album, Don’t Try This At Home.

The cautionary-title project features a whopping 33 songs, boasting Mariah The Scientist and Nicki Minaj appearances. But it also includes guest spots from The Kid LAROI and Post Malone.

NBA YoungBoy spoke about the new project during a recent interview with RapRadar. “I’ma talk crazy on there,” he said at the time. “ But I’m lettin’ you know, though, don’t try this at home…I’ma talk my s–t.”

The embattled Baton Rouge rapper dropped a flurry of projects last year, but he says this year could be different. “I ain’t gonna beat last year,” he added in the aforementioned conversation. “I want to learn how to structure that better, just have a plan for each drop.”

Killer Mike f. El-P & thankugoodsir — “Don’t Let the Devil”

After navigating their individual careers, Killer Mike and El-P found even more success as Run The Jewels. Now, as Michael Render launches his next solo offering, the one-two punch is still in full-effect with “Don’t Let the Devil,” which also features thankugoodsir.

Firstly, Mr. Render leads the charge with the soulfully booming song’s first verse. “I get higher than the sky as I fly over earth’s surface / Flyin’ satellite height as I’m looking at earth’s circus,” he raps, utilizing the vivid imagery he’s known for. Finally, he advises: “Keep your eyes on the prize and don’t let the devil coerce ya.”

Following Mike Bigga, El Producto lends a hand with a verse of his own. Additionally, he utilizes his time on the mic to shout out their duo too. “Goddamn, the game ain’t fair,” he raps. “Thoughts and prayers / Shut the f—k up; put your hands in the air / It’s Run The Jewels.” Meanwhile, El-P produced the record alongside No I.D and Little Shalimar.

“Don’t Let the Devil” is a single off Killer Mike’s forthcoming album, Michael. Due June 16, the hotly anticipated project is set to be Mike’s first solo set since 2012’s R.A.P. Music, which El-P fully-produced.

Latto — “Put It On Da Floor”

Latto is ready to “Put It On Da Floor” with the release of her newest single. After previewing the joint at Coachella, the “Big Energy” star unleashes the full track and it already has others talking.

“She thought I would kiss her a—, she must ain’t took her meds,” Latto raps on the track. “Say she got a problem? Imaginary smoke,” she adds. In large part due to their recent feud, many believed these lines could have been aimed at Nicki Minaj.

But it was another rapper who spoke up about this song after its release. “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray,” Latto raps on the cut. The “Players” rapper took to Twitter to issue a response.

“Latto bye,” Coi tweeted. “Here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this s–t is never ending.”

