Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Grabbing Woman By The Throat, Restaurant Owner Says Claim Is False Too

Before Odell Beckham Jr. can get used to his new surroundings as a Baltimore Ravens, he’s got a new issue to deal with.

The wide receiver has been named a suspect in an assault investigation for an event that happened in a swanky Los Angeles spot. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old was partying at West Hollywood’s Delilah when he allegedly put his hand around a woman’s neck with “light pressure.”

Beckham, however, says the claims aren’t true, and his rep adds that they aren’t even aware of an investigation and haven’t been notified of any charges from the LAPD.

TMZ states that the after the alleged violence, the two continued to party at the same establishment and didn’t immediately tell the authorities.

“Our sources say after the alleged altercation, both the woman and Odell remained at the venue throughout the night without further incident,” writes TMZ. “A few days later, police met with the accuser and she filed a report.”

The restaurant released a statement, shooting down the choking claims as well. “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false,” the statement read. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

Delilah was also where former NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was caught on video camera approaching a man at a booth before he and his friends proceeded to jump him.

The allegations against the star wide receiver come as he’s entering another stage of his career after nagging knee injuries and signing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The one-year deal gets him $15 million guaranteed and is worth up to $18 million with incentives. With a short-term deal, Beckham is only focused on this season and preparing as much as possible before the opening kickoff.

“I’m still in my process of getting ready for September, because we don’t play tomorrow, we don’t play a week from now, a month from now; we play in September, so it’s about getting ready for that, being in the best physical shape I can be, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, all that,” he said upon signing the new deal. “My most important thing and focus this year is only about this year. That’s the only thing on my mind; [I’m] not looking to the year after it, not looking to the past years. It’s about this year and what I can do and what I can bring to this team.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Grabbing Woman By The Throat, Restaurant Owner Says Claim Is False Too was originally published on cassiuslife.com