According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Southern Orchards neighborhood of south Columbus on Saturday night.
Police say officers were called to the 600 block of East Whittier Street just after 6 p.m. on the reports a man was trespassing at a house. As officers were on their way, they received an additional call the man had been shot by the homeowner.
Police arrived at the house and pronounced the man dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Homeowner Fatally Shoots Trespasser was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
