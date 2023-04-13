Willie Moore, Jr’s Prayer For The Family [Listen]

We love you. So, Father, I pray for every person under the sound of my voice, who’s trusting God for their children to be protected. I cover every child in the blood of Jesus father. I pray for every person right now who’s trusting God for healing. I pray that they believe the word of God over what the doctor said or what they see, and I pray right now for everybody who’s going through a financial issue. Lord, I pray that even with the little they’ll be faithful with them, so you can breathe on it. And let them live in abundance.

Praying for your family is an act of love that can bring blessings and peace into their lives. A prayer can be a powerful tool that helps us connect with God and express our deepest hopes and desires for our loved ones. When we pray, we show our support and care for our family, and we invite divine intervention into their lives. There is something beautiful and comforting about knowing that someone is praying for us, especially in times of trouble or difficulty. Whether we pray together as a family or individually, praying for our loved ones is an expression of our love and an opportunity to lift them up in faith, hope, and love.

Willie Moore, Jr takes time to speak to the listeners in his #flatout family and pray for them during this time and cover them in the name of Jesus.

Please listen to this powerful word.

