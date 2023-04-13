The saga continues…
Earlier this week, shocking text messages that were allegedly sent by Azriel Clary’s mom began to surface online.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
In the text messages, Clary’s mother told her daughter to “entice the singer” along with other inappropriate comments.
Now, her sister, A’iceis Clary, is coming to their defense.
A’iceis checked in with The AM Clique to share her opinion on the messages. Check it out below:
What are your thoughts? Do you think their mama is innocent? Let us know!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS..
DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]
Sevyn Streeter Talks New Single, New R&B, Dating & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE]
The post Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly was originally published on 92q.com
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston's 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
NC Senate Bill Looks To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
-
LSU Star Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up