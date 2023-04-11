NBA YoungBoy To Livestream Album Release Party While On House Arrest

NBA YoungBoy says the party must go on… the album release party, that is.
One of the web’s most esteemed rappers may be on house arrest over a gun possession charge., but he isn’t gonna let that stop him from throwing an album release party for his latest project. The album release party will be live streamed – quite fitting for a rapper with one of the largest (and most diehard) YouTube followings in the world.
The livestream for the Don’t Try This At Home album will reportedly take place on Thursday, April 20th. TMZ reports that NBA’s crew is coughing up a whopping $200K to rent party space at Elevate Lounge DTLA.
