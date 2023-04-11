Baltimore’s Citywide Curfew For Minors To Take Effect Memorial Day Weekend, Mayor Says

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, a citywide curfew for minors will be enforced, Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

This comes after a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured after a large fight broke out Sunday night near the Inner Harbor.

According to reports, at one point, there were more than 200 teenagers along E. Pratt Street Sunday evening.

Additionally, two were arrested after fleeing the scene, including one who was found with a loaded gun in a parking garage.

Mayor Scott said the curfew will be in effect beginning at 9 p.m. for anyone 14 years old and 10 p.m. for anyone younger that 17.

“I want everyone to hear me, and hear me clearly,” Mayor Scott said. “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.”

Additionally, Mayor Scott said there will be summer camps and programs for children this summer, but those programs have not been announced.

“We are going to have summer camp,” Mayor Scott said. “We are going to do the great things we do in recreation and parks but we are also going to put a sense of accountability on families. We want our young kids to come out to the Inner Harbor and enjoy it in a safe way.”

