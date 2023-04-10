5 dead, 6 injured in Louisville, Kentucky shooting

At least five victims were killed and six injured after a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded to a downtown Bank located in 300 block of East Main just after 8:30 AM to reports of “an active aggressor” and stated there were “multiple casualties”.

Five victims were killed, and injured six others, including one police officer in the Louisville shooting. CNN reported police and the shooter exchanged shots before the shooter was shot and killed.

According to reports, the shooting is being investigated as a case of workplace violence committed by an employee.

The 300 block of East Main Street is bordered to the east by the minor league stadium Louisville Slugger Field and includes a bank, dentist’s office, a furniture store and the Louisville Ballet.

FBI responded to the scene to assist LMPD. This is a developing story.

