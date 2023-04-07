Lawsuit Claims Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned Black History Books, Allowed Bullying & Served Nothing But Sushi

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, I just need everyone to raise your hand if you’re not currently suing Kanye West.

Seriously, Ye stays drowning in litigation like his big homie Donald Trump drowns in criminal investigations. In the last couple of years alone, Yeezus has been sued by Black-owned companies and other businesses. He’s been sued by ex-employees for severance pay and unpaid wages. He’s even been sued by his ex-business manager.

Now, the Donda rapper is facing yet another lawsuit by a former teacher at Kanye West’s Donda Academy in Chatsworth, California, who claims the school is nothing more than a cesspool of bullying, limited food choices, disorganization, banned Black history books and students who aren’t actually learning much of anything.

From Page Six:

Cecilia Hailey, who is suing West, the Chatsworth, Calif., school and its directors for racial discrimination and wrongful termination, claimed that the rapper banned books — including “The Lost Boys of Sudan,” by Mark Bixler, which focuses on four victims of the brutal Sudanese conflict.

She told Page Six there are now believed to be between just 35 to 40 pupils left at the $15,000-a-year private Christian school, claiming: “Kanye didn’t want anything to do with a lot of black history books.

“There was one book called ‘The Lost Boys of Sudan’ that was banned because one of the parents got shot in the book. But the kids were reading ‘Harry Potter’ and there are murders in [those] books.

“Kanye wanted nothing to do with history, I was told.”

It’s not terribly surprising that the MAGA-humping “white lives matter” advocate who thinks slavery was a choice and brags about not reading has an apparent aversion to Black history being taught at his school. It’s a little more confusing that, according to the lawsuit, the only thing to eat at Ye’s school is chef-prepared sushi.

“There was no breakfast. You had young kids eating raw sushi and cucumber rolls every day,” Hailey said. “A lot of the kids didn’t like it and that’s all they had.

“This is not a nutritional meal,” she continued. “There are state guidelines and nobody paid attention. I thought it was not only rude but cruel.”

Now, look, I love a good California roll as much as the next sushi lover, but, even as an adult, I’m not trying to eat it five days a week fro breakfast and lunch. And we’re talking about young teens and pre-teens here who may or may not be grossed out by the thought of eating rice and raw fish even once, let alone on a daily basis lest they go hungry while trying to receive an education in a safe environment—which Haily claims they’re not receiving either.

More from Page Six:

She alleged that administrators struggled with behavioral issues and disorganization, and that students were not being taught properly.

“The kids had so many changes, so many teachers. I was like the fourth or fifth they had in the third grade, and they had had 10 principals in three years,” Hailey told Page Six.

“It wasn’t that the kids were bad, it was that there was so much disruption.”

Another big issue, Hailey said, is that students were not disciplined and bullying was widespread.

She recounted an incident in which a fifth-grade student slapped an eighth-grader in the face.

“The next day she came back and bragged about it,” Hailey claimed, “and no action was taken.

“The teachers recommended the child be expelled but nothing was done. The explanation was that Kanye wants certain marginalized kids in school, but this was a kid who assaulted people and didn’t need to be around other children. “

Hailey added of the fifth-grader: “She was kind of dangerous and there were kids living in fear of her, nobody did anything about it. I found that incredibly wrong.”

Page Six has reached out to Love for comment and was not able to reach West, who is not believed to have a representative at the moment.

Hailey said she has no clue why parents are leaving their children enrolled at the school, which reportedly offers no grading system, but suggested they could be star-struck by West, whom she has still never met.

‘I believe that, unfortunately, the school needs to shut down,” she said. “The kids need to be home-schooled because it’s so late in the semester—and get actual grades and transcripts so they can transfer to another school. At the moment, they’re making a mess of these children.”

Hailey’s daughter, Chekarey Byers, another Donda teacher, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Both women, who are Black, claim they were racially discriminated against when they were fired in early March. The suit alleges that they were terminated in retaliation for reporting code violations at the school and that, before they were let go, their wages were illegally withheld.

The big takeaway here is that being educated by Ye might be just as hazardous as working for or with him.

“Kanye would never have sent his own children to Donda, no way, Haily declared, adding that “it was just a luxury day care.”

