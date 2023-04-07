Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon has been recharged by The Cincinnati Police for aggravated menacing after new evidence was discovered in this case. CPD stated Friday, “This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,”
Since the charges hold a first-degree misdemeanor, they could carry a maximum of 180 days sentence, a maximum fine of $1000, and a maximum of five years of probation in the state.
According to WCPO, Mixon will be re-summoned to court on April 19th. The original arrest warrant was issued after an alleged incident where Mixon pointed a gun at a woman saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t (sic) get me.” This allegedly happened on February 2nd, the day before the infamous game where the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills where Damar Hamlin fell ill.
This is not Mixon’s first run-in with the police. Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor in 2014 for punching a woman resulting in broke bones in her face. He was charged with assault and suspected for an entire season while playing at The University of Oklahoma.
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Recharged with Aggravated Menacing by Cincinnati Police was originally published on rnbcincy.com
