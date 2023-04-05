I Hate The Homies Podcast LSU WOMEN are the CHAMPS & The Huskies beat the Aztecs | Episode 46

The Homies start off with the women’s NCAA tournament and end up covering Patrick Beverly’s pregame rituals.
LISTEN AS WE COVER
- LSU women are the truth and it comes out that Super Dave and “GRIFF” have NEVER watched an entire woman’s basketball game!!! 2:37
- Angel Reese, MVP of the Tournament made a hand gesture to Caitlin Clark that has all social media in an up roar … but CAITLIN DID IT FIRST!!! 27:50
- The Homies talk about the Mens Championship (this part is about to be sooo fast) 41:26
- The Homies start to talk about Patrick Beverly not having sex before games but it turned into a ROCK-T LOVE FEST 47:26
About The Show
Ask Yourself….. Why do “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast? After listening to ONE episode of ROCK-T, “GRIFF” and SUPA DAVE express their opinions on your favorite topics… You will get your answer. Every week these guys discuss the top stories in the world of Entertainment, Pop Culture, Sports, Relationships, and any other random topic. They tell it like it is and can care less whether you like it or not. So Buckle Up and get ready for the “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
10 Potential Castmates For 'The Real Housewives Of New Orleans'