It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse

As hard as it might be for him to accomplish, former president Donald J. Trump finally has the right to remain silent now that he’s officially under arrest.

The always-controversial GOP leader was photographed departing his midtown Manhattan residence in Trump Tower earlier today (seen above) shortly before arriving for his arraignment hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Expected to plead not guilty, Trump is believed to have paid hush-money to a porn star named Stormy Daniels as a cover-up in his 2016 presidential election.

Take a look below at how the scene down in lower Manhattan is being described by The NY Times:

“In a remarkable spectacle playing out before a divided nation, Mr. Trump’s 11-vehicle motorcade arrived just before 1:30 at the district attorney’s office, part of the towering Manhattan Criminal Courts Building. While in custody, he will be fingerprinted, but special accommodations will be made for him: He will spend only a short time in the office before his court appearance and most likely won’t be handcuffed or have a mug shot taken.

With fears of protests and Trump-inspired threats mounting, his movements in and around the courthouse will be highly choreographed by the Secret Service, the New York City Police Department, court security and the district attorney’s office, which has been investigating Mr. Trump for nearly five years.”

The case against Trump, the first American president in history to face criminal charges, stems from a payment of $130,000 that was allegedly orchestrated by his his fixer, Michael D. Cohen, to be given to the aforementioned Daniels in exchange for her silence on a past sexual history with the soon-to-be president of the United States. Tump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, although his charges are still vague at the moment.

It’s believed that he’ll be charged with falsifying business records, which he allegedly did when he logged the hush-money reimbursements paid out via a shell company as “legal expenses.” The Trump Organization then, allegedly, “grossed up” reimbursement from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to defray tax payments, this all according to federal prosecutors.

We’ll be sure to keep you all updated as more information, and the expected press conference, is revealed later today. Fingers crossed we get a mugshot!