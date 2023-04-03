Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Weight Loss Drugs, COVID Boosters and Dementia Treatment

Weight loss is a common goal among many people, and while there are various methods to achieve it, some might opt for supplements like Ozempic and Wagovan weight loss pills. Ozempic is an FDA-approved medication that works by regulating blood sugar and appetite, while Wagovan weight loss pills contain natural ingredients that help boost metabolism and burn fat.
However, it’s important to note that these supplements should not be the sole solution to weight loss but be coupled with a healthy diet and exercise. It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any weight loss supplement to ensure safety and effectiveness.
In today’s Medical Minute with Dr. Mel, Dr. Mel Clarke talks about the two pills plus COVID Boosters and a possible new way to treat Dementia.
