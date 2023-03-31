Adam Blackstone |The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 22

Adam Blackstone the multi talented artist, songwriter, producer and famously a musical director who has put together multiple Super Bowls including Dr. Dre in which he won an Emmy. Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Shakira. Adam has also been the musical director for The Grammy’s and The Academy Awards and he has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment as he shares stories from his amazing musical journey.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach