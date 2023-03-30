Dreamville Adds Free Event Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

If you missed out on grabbing tickets to the sold-out Dreamville Festival, you may still be able to catch some of the action this weekend!

Dreamville has teamed up with Amazon Music and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to present “50 and Forever“ an all-day event held at CAM Raleigh on Friday, March 31.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, the free event includes classes on DJing and beat-making. There will also be panel discussions with several musicians, including Dreamville artists Ari Lennox, Omen, and Bas.

Notable producers Timbaland, Bink, OG Parker, and 9th Wonder will also take part in the festivities.

Nashira Abdur-Razzaq, event coordinator for CAM Raleigh, tells ABC11, “You’ll have a chance to interact as well as a car show that’s going to be happening across the street. We like the idea of culture and art and music all combining together, which is why this is so important for CAM to be collaborating with Dreamville. So, we just look forward to having everyone here,”

The event starts at noon and will go on until 11 pm at CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St. The event is free, and you do not need a ticket to attend.

