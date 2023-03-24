What’s Your Point: The ‘Orange Elephant’ In The Room – Donald Trump Faces Indictment [LISTEN]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Russ Parr is joined by political commentator Armstrong Williams this morning on the show to discuss what Russ so accurately called the ‘orange elephant’ in the room, which is all the headlines surrounding a possible indictment of the former president.

The two discuss what this could mean, who should be held culpable, and whether is it time for the Republican party to move on to someone else to rally behind for the 2024 Republican nomination?!

Listen to Russ and Armstrong make their arguments, and let us know on social media who you feel you side with most!

