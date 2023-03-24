Hot Off The Wire: Man Attempts To Propose To Rihanna, Beyoncé & ADIDAS Cut Ties

As we wrap up the week Alredas has all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She has the latest on what’s really going on between Tamika and LaTocha Scott, why a man didn’t face charges after trying to drive to Rihanna’s home and propose to the singer, plus it looks like Beyoncé and Adidas are going separate ways in their partnership.
A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the “Grammy-winning entrepreneur and the German lifestyle brand have mutually agreed to part ways.”
Catch up with these stories and so much more from Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas for March 24th!
