Nicki Minaj Got Stylish With Her Family In Fashionable Photo Dump

Nicki Minaj was in full wife and mommy mode in her recent Instagram post and of course, she was doing it in style.

Taking to the social platform, the self proclaimed Barbie modeled off two trendy looks that definitely had our fashion senses tingling. In one look, she rocked a black trench coat, shorts, and a sparkly white top. She paired this look with metallic boots and dark shades and looked incredibly fly as she modeled the look to perfection.

For her next look, the Queens native posed in a matching two piece look from Priscvera. This ensemble consisted of a brown and black striped long sleeved shirt for $115 and flared slacks that donned the same print as the top for $190. She paired the two piece outfit with dark shades and black cross body bag. She also wore complimentary diamond jewelry on her fingers and wrists to match.

As for her hair, the starlet wore her long hair in a sleek style that was straight down and parted down the middle. The hairstyle also included bangs that framed her forehead while showing off her stunning face, which was beat to perfection with the most flawless glam.

The beauty modeled the looks in a family-oriented photo dump which included photos of her husband and son as well as other members of their family.

“3 generations of Petty. Plus mommy… Moments 4 Life… ,” the wife and mother captioned the stylish family photo set. Check it out below.

If this is how Nicki slays her family portraits then we can’t wait to see more! From the boots to the trench coat, we’re loving these looks on the emcee and are obsessed with how she accessorized them both!

Beauties, what do you think about Nicki’s latest ensembles? Did she nail them?

