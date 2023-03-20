Harvey Levin Talks TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane With Russ Parr [LISTEN]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Russ Parr spoke with Harvey Levin this morning about TMZ’s new investigational series into 9/11, and the potential of a fifth plane that was supposed to take part also in the terror that occurred that awful day.

After all these years and information surrounding what happened on September 11th, 2001, apparently a pretty significant part of that story may have been left out, and that’s there was a fifth plane that no one has ever heard of.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

The new special airs tonight on FOX, TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane Clips, which premieres a 9 pm ET.

Harvey explains, “There was a 767 that was supposed to take off from JFK to LAX at 9:00 AM on September 11th. This plane a lot happened while the plane was at the gate and as a taxi to the runway and enough happened. That the FBI was alarmed enough that, that night they went to a hotel where all the flight attendants were. They interviewed each of them and even took them to a lineup to see if they could identify 4 passengers.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

He continues, “In particular, you will hear the flight attendants and the pilot describing 7 passengers that arouse suspicion. But what ultimately happened? This plane would have taken off normally at that time, the pilot who we interviewed said, look, normally there are one or two planes ahead of me when I get to the runway, this time for some reason. There were ten planes, which was really unusual, so they were in line for takeoff when they were called back after the World Trade Center got hit when they came back to the gate and the airport was being evacuated, everybody got off the plane. They checked. Nobody was on that airplane and they locked the door. 20 minutes later, some people on the ground saw two uniformed people running in the cabin area, so authorities came on the plane.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So what was really going on that day? Find out tonight on the all-new special TMZ Investigates: 9/11 The Fifth Plane Monday, March 20th on FOX, and listen to the full conversation with Russ and Harvey below!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: