Latocha Scott stops by Praise 102.5 to speak with her long-time friend, Jekalyn Carr. The R&B singer spoke about being inspired by her father writing and singing music in the Church growing up.
During the conversation, Scott also opened up about falling out with her sister, Tamika Scott “I’m learning when the Television turns on, people act out. My soul isn’t for sale to anyone. But I love my sister and I’m praying and staying consistent that we will fix the situation. When it’s family…it’s off limits”
Check out the full interview below:
Latocha Scott “When The TV Turns On, People Act Out” was originally published on mypraiseatl.com
