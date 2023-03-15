BlackAmericaWeb x One Community

BlackAmericaWeb.com and Urban1, the brand that’s behind TV One, CLEO TV, Radio One, and digital brands such as HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, Bossip and NewsOne are excited to introduce One Community – the mobile destination for Black Americans to provide feedback, connect on issues that matter, and learn from each other. We want your feedback on topics ranging from entertainment, politics and fashion to the brands you use, community issues and the types of advertising you like. If you like sharing your opinions and want to have your voice heard by America’s largest Black media company, One Community is the place for you! In addition, by participating, you have a chance to win monthly prizes including gift cards and merchandise.
If you are interested in learning more about joining One Community please click the link below…
CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir