Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

According to TMZ, the sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (Shalonda Mixon) is a suspect in a shooting that took place Monday night near Joe’s home in southeast Cincinnati.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of a minor being shot on Ayers Road in Anderson Township around 8:30 pm. The juveniles were reportedly playing a game outside and came under fire with 11 rounds. One juvenile was reportedly hit in the foot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A black Honda was said to leave Mixon’s home and pulled over. In the car were a 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer and Shalonda Mixon, both have been id’ed as suspects in the shooting.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting was originally published on rnbcincy.com