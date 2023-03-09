Janelle Monáe radiates retro queen vibes on the cover of Ebony magazine’s March Issue.
Monáe didn’t stop with the fierce fashions on the cover. Inside the issue, they gave us vintage chic in a black Anna Quan top, fuchsia We Love Colors tights and Flor de Maria baby blue heels.
The Harriet actress also flexed in a lime green Bronx & Banco dress that emanated spring vibes. The bright-colored frock featured curvy lines and cutouts.
In the article, Monáe discusses their return to music, their freedom and allowing themselves to be more delicate. “Whether I’m in a suit, whether I’m in a dress or whether I’m naked, it’s always about my decision. I’m giving myself permission to be a little more soft and to explore different sides of my energy,” stated Monáe.
To read the entire interview, click here.
Janelle Monáe Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
