Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film “Praise This” Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More

Peacock has released the official trailer for the upcoming music comedy-drama titled “Praise This” starring some of the industry’s biggest stars.

The movie is set to follow the story of Sam played by Chloe Bailey as she unwillingly joins her cousin’s youth choir group. She helps them reach their full potential while seizing the opportunity to achieve her dreams.

“The film follows aspiring musical superstar Sam, a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business,” reads the synopsis. “So, when her father, worried that Sam is associating with a dangerous crowd, moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s sunny cousin, Jess, Sam is …not happy. But when Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true. What she discovers, though, is that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude.”

Check out the trailer below:

The film was directed by Tina Gordon from a screenplay written by Gordon, Brandon Broussard & Hudson Obayuwana & Jana Savage.

In addition to Bailey, the film stars Anjelika Washington, Philip Fornah, Druski, Quavo, Tristan Mack Wild, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Kiara Iman Heffner, newcomer Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction and gospel stars Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne.

The movie will be available for streaming on April 7, exclusively on Peacock.

