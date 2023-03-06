HomePosted On The Corner

Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress

Meagan Good gave us style goals in her latest ensembles and was spotted on Instagram showing off her stunning looks.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Meagan Good is always glowing and is no stranger to showing off her killer style! The beauty was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she showed us her look for the American Black Film Festival and it’s safe to say that she is still a stunner and we can’t get enough of her incredible fashion sense! 

The gorgeous actress was spotted on the social media platform while showing off her look for the event. The stunning Instagram Reel showed the actress in a soft glam look to show off her natural beauty as she wore a cut out purple slip dress. She then transitioned into a black cut out look that included a crop top and long skirt with a thigh high slit which matched her soft glam perfectly.

The beauty modeled the look to perfection as she strutted her stuff in her makeup artist, Jorge Monroy’s IG Reel ahead of the big event.“@meagangood last night @americanblackfilmfestival @aafca 💜

Stylist @philippeuter

Hair @livjazzashley

Makeup #jorgemonroy” the caption read. Check out the stunning video below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving these looks on the Harlem actress as many of the MUA’s Instagram followers flooded their Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “GORG 🥰” one fan wrote while another commented, “I meeeeeaaannnnnn🔥🔥🔥,” and another commented, “Yasssssssss 😍🔥.”

Beauties, what do you think about Meagan’s look? Did she nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

Twitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Meagan Good’s ‘Ms. Good If Ya Nasty’ Jersey

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’

Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Close