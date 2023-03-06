Meagan Good is always glowing and is no stranger to showing off her killer style! The beauty was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she showed us her look for the American Black Film Festival and it’s safe to say that she is still a stunner and we can’t get enough of her incredible fashion sense!
The gorgeous actress was spotted on the social media platform while showing off her look for the event. The stunning Instagram Reel showed the actress in a soft glam look to show off her natural beauty as she wore a cut out purple slip dress. She then transitioned into a black cut out look that included a crop top and long skirt with a thigh high slit which matched her soft glam perfectly.
Stylist @philippeuter
Hair @livjazzashley
Makeup #jorgemonroy” the caption read. Check out the stunning video below.
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving these looks on the Harlem actress as many of the MUA’s Instagram followers flooded their Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “GORG ” one fan wrote while another commented, “I meeeeeaaannnnnn,” and another commented, “Yasssssssss .”
Beauties, what do you think about Meagan’s look? Did she nail it?
RELATED STORIES:
Twitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Meagan Good’s ‘Ms. Good If Ya Nasty’ Jersey
Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’
Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance